Dear Oppa: An Ahgase feels GOT7's Jackson is 'celeb with stunning beauty, overflowing talent, charming nature'

While the GOT7 members - Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yougyeom - are a part of different agencies, focusing on their solo endeavours, they will never forget their roots and are still very much the beloved boyband we know and adore. When it comes to Jackson Wang, in particular, the 27-year-old rapper and singer has established his own agency, Team Wang, and as expected, is thriving in all aspects!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Tarannum from India to GOT7 member Jackson Wang. Read her letter below:

Dear Jackson Wang,

Heartiest and heaviest greetings to you, dear Jackson Wang from China (did I just steal your punchline, tee hee). While writing this, I wanted to tell you so many things that they are gushing inside my brain... Ah! Where should I start from? Firstly, thank you for existing in the same era where I'm in. Secondly, thank you for actually getting me into the K-pop world. Honestly, I personally never really liked K-pop but now I discovered GOT7 and bang! I didn't even realize that you became the top artist in my Spotify, haha. Along with being an Ahgase, I am a Directioner too, so I was really into tears of happiness when I saw you, the way you interacted with Liam Payne of 1D in such a humble manner, telling you are his fan... Oh my God! That melted my heart like anything. You made me wonder how can someone be so down to earth.

What makes me fond of you is EVERY SINGLE THING ABOUT YOU. A celebrity with stunning beauty, overflowing talent and charming nature. Woah, this exists just in dreams but you brought it into reality.

I have no idea if you ever read this but you are a living inspiration for so many people out there, so if you ever feel upset, please don't lose hope. I'm sure you are very ambitious as you have come up with the countless achievements despite the circumstances and that is how you inspire us!

I wanted to remind you, being a fan, that I just want you to keep shining. It's okay to break down in hard times, but please don't make it too hard on you. I wish I could tell you how worthy you are and I hope you know that.

GOT7FOREVER,

TEAMWANGFOREVER

Yours truly,

Tarannum

India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

