Dear Oppa: American fan thanks Lee Min Ho for guiding him through pandemic; Gushes over his work in The Heirs

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, Carmen Amaro from the USA writes a sweet and heartwarming note to the South Korean actor Lee Min Ho. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band BTS, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean actor Lee Min Ho. A fan from the USA named Carmen Amaro has reached out to the actor via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

I want to begin by saying thank you to so many great actors who star in the Kdramas for

Making our days so much better by watching them. My favourite actor is Lee Min Ho and I really want to express to him how happy he makes me every time I see one of his dramas he certainly is a talented and handsome actor. Thru this pandemic and me being sick with covid at home I had nothing to do and look forward to with the uncertainty of when would I be back to normal from this horrible virus. However, I discovered him in Netflix watching The Heirs and I was hooked. Ever since then I have bought his other series and being home has not been so horrible anymore I actually look forward to watching his series each day. He is amazing and I would really wish for him to know how much he has helped me during this pandemic with covid. Lee Min Ho I wish I could thank you personally one day for keeping me sane thru such a difficult time…You make me smile. Wishing you all the best so we can continue to love your series…Adorable Man.

Sincerely

Carmen Amaro

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

