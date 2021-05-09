  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dear Oppa: American fan thanks Lee Min Ho for guiding him through pandemic; Gushes over his work in The Heirs

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, Carmen Amaro from the USA writes a sweet and heartwarming note to the South Korean actor Lee Min Ho. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.
1477 reads Mumbai
Dear Oppa: American fan thanks Lee Min Ho for guiding him Dear Oppa: American fan thanks Lee Min Ho for guiding him through pandemic; Gushes over his work in The Heirs
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band BTS, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean actor Lee Min Ho. A fan from the USA named Carmen Amaro has reached out to the actor via our Dear Oppa segment.

 

Read her letter below:

 

I want to begin by saying thank you to so many great actors who star in the Kdramas for

Making our days so much better by watching them. My favourite actor is Lee Min Ho and I really want to express to him how happy he makes me every time I see one of his dramas he certainly is a talented and handsome actor. Thru this pandemic and me being sick with covid at home I had nothing to do and look forward to with the uncertainty of when would I be back to normal from this horrible virus. However, I discovered him in Netflix watching The Heirs and I was hooked. Ever since then I have bought his other series and being home has not been so horrible anymore I actually look forward to watching his series each day.  He is amazing and I would really wish for him to know how much he has helped me during this pandemic with covid. Lee Min Ho I wish I could thank you personally one day for keeping me sane thru such a difficult time…You make me smile. Wishing you all the best so we can continue to love your series…Adorable Man.

 

Sincerely

Carmen Amaro

 

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A Minoz from Singapore REVEALS Lee Min Ho's innocent childish smile removes all her stress and pain 

 

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

 

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Twitter, PINKVILLA

You may like these
Lee Min Ho posts serene snow clad photos to celebrate the wrapping of Pachinko; Thanks fans for their support
Korean celebs who admitted to being cheated on by their partners, Ft BTS' RM & J-Hope
From Lee Min Ho to Hyun Bin: 5 Korean Actors with the broadest shoulders in the business
The King: Eternal Monarch Star Lee Min Ho arrives in Canada to shoot for his upcoming series Pachinko
Kim Seon Ho announced as the new face for Dominos Pizza Korea; To continue Lee Min Ho & Park Seo Joon's legacy
Dear Oppa: A fan from South Africa GUSHES over The King: Eternal Monarch alum Lee Min Ho’s kind heart
close