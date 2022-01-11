Dear Oppa: An American Stay loves Stray Kids’ Lee Know’s ‘raging passion for dancing’

Lee Know was born in Gimpo, South Korea. He is the main dancer, vocalist, and sub-rapper of the group Stray Kids. Known to be the mom of the group, he has all the sass but when it comes down to taking care of the members, he goes the whole way! Like the Stay writing the letter, many of his fans find comfort in his sweet smile, voice and charms.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ashley Kim from USA to Stray Kids’ Lee Know. Read her letter below.

Dear Lee Know,

My whole life I have stanned other groups that made me feel loved. But I got bored of some groups and unstanned them. But in 2020, 2 years ago, I found your group because a friend was recommending some groups. The exact date was August 16, 2020, 7:16 PM. I looked up everything, but the only group I had for interest was yours. That was when I first saw you. You were the first one that caught my attention. Through the internet's pictures, I immediately found the rage of passion burning in your heart, for dancing. Look, other fans may have something in common with you. And if I have to be honest with you, I have interest in almost every habit that you have. Like Blood Type 0 or being ambidextrous. Even I have that. But the point of the letter is that you mean everything to me. The moment I saw you, all I could think was '대박.. 헐..." Never, literally never have I seen a man, the meaning of beauty and perfection. I feel like we have a connection. Not the romantic kind. Like some sort of spark within us. I really hope you see this, Lee Know. STAYS and I hope that you and your group will have a comeback again soon! (No pressure) But I have written some letters to you that have the same ending as this one. I hope you recognize me... And I hope to see you in person one day. And that one day will be the most precious moment of my life...

Your Lovely STAY,

Ashley Kim

