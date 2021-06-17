Dear Oppa: An ARMY from Bhutan says choosing to walk with BTS’ V forever was the best decision of her life

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Tshering Yangdon from Bhutan dedicates her sweet letter to BTS’ Kim Taehyung, aka V. Read her letter below.

The hidden member of BTS had his time of not being able to interact with fans for two whole years. But as luck would have it, the ‘hidden member’ Kim Taehyung, or V, rose to be one of the most desirable and loved K-Pop artists in the world. From coining the phrase ‘Borahae’ (I Purple You), which is synonymous with BTS, to gifting fans masterpieces in the name of solo songs, to being as creative and charming anyone can be, BTS’ Taehyung inspires millions of people across the globe!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Tshering Yangdon from Bhutan to BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung. Read her letter below.

Dear Taehyung Oppa,

Hi!! It's Tshering Yangdon from Bhutan.

I am finally able to write something in the hope that it might reach you but I don't know what to write. The only thing that comes to my mind is that I Love You!

I may not be the first girl to ever love you but your gaze caught mine through that tiny screen, just a glass barrier between our universe but I fell hard and it felt as if we were connected.

Truth be told, everytime I see that charismatic face, that boxy smile you wear, the beautiful eyes that hold billions of stars and the purple galaxy, my heart would skip a thousand beats, no, a million beats.

Little by little you filled my mind, you crept into my little heart and then when I came to realize, I have totally fallen for you. When I realized how hard I have fallen in love with you I have learned to accept the fact that I actually loved someone deeply and sincerely like I have never loved before in my life.

When you smile, I smile (with my creepy smile), when you cry, I cry along with you. From that little boy who loves to play along with his hyungs to this big boy who matured a lot, I am so proud of you V. Everytime I see you on stage, singing, dancing and having the best time with other members, I just want to hug you and let you know that you did well. You did well! And that you are loved.

Like Namjoon said, Thank you for not playing the basketball or the saxophone but coming to complete BANGTAN and of course ARMY's heart. You complete us.

Thank you for being part of my life story and making my life a beautiful unwritten story.

I have come across many people telling me to stop dreaming, to stop this so called "fan-girling" thing and to stop this obsession but to me it's just not obsession or anything, choosing to love you and choosing the path to walk with you forever was the best decision I have ever made in my life. Other than being thankful I want to let you know how much I support and respect you. I will be there for you through every situation in life and always remember that ARMY are so proud of you and that we purple you. Though I may have only seen you on screen, I hope to get to meet you soon, even if it's just for a minute or a second as long as I get the chance to say that I love you and I am extremely thankful for everything you did, I will be the happiest soul to ever walk the planet. Until then, I will be here cheering for you, supporting you and loving you as always.

From just an ordinary girl from Bhutan who loves you more than anything.

Borahae Taehyung Oppa

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×