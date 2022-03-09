Dear Oppa: An ARMY calls BTS’ Jimin the person whom they cherish the most
Jimin debuted as a part of BTS in 2013, as a dancer and a vocalist. Under BTS, Jimin has released three solo songs so far, included in the group’s official discography: ‘Lie’, ‘Serendipity’, and ‘Filter’. In 2018, Jimin’s first solo song outside of BTS, ‘Promise’, crossed Drake’s record to become the song with the biggest 24-hour debut on Spotify in history.
Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Shreya Adhikary from India to BTS’ Jimin. Read their letter below.
To the person whom I cherish the most, who taught ARMYS to "never give up on a dream that you've been chasing almost your whole life…", who taught us to believe in ourselves and do what your heart tells you to…
Thank you so much Jimin ssi for staying strong and comforting ARMYS whenever they needed it the most. The day when I got to know about you is the day I got to know the real meaning of ‘Love Myself’.
The day when I heard "promise" for the first time is the day I got many more reasons for living. The meaning of the song was really deep, that is, ARMYS should be their own light so that they can find the strength to love themselves through thick and thin.
I would like to say thank you for coming into my life, thank you for being my inspiration, thank you for giving me strength through my hard times.
At last, I would like to say that please take care of yourself...and be happy and healthy always and don't overwork yourself cause you're absolutely perfect in the way you are!
I love you so much and forever will. BORAHAE!
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
