Dear Oppa: An ARMY fan applauds how the group treats fans like family; Wishes to come to Korea to meet them

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, Khushi Saxena from India writes a sweet and heartwarming note to the South Korean band BTS. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.
Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to Lee Min Ho and EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean group BTS. A fan from India named Khushi Saxena has reached out to the all-boy band via our Dear Oppa segment.

 

Read her letter below:

 

Dear oppa,

 

Thanks for coming in my life. You have helped me alot during my hard times. I am really great ful to have you in my life. I got into k pop after listening to your song "Fake Love". I love you so much. I really love how you guys treat your fans like your family. I love how you teach us to love ourselves through your songs. During lockdown, I had a hard time but thankfully you guys were there to comfort me. 

It's so fascinating that you can change life of millions of people you don't even know through music. I really love all the members of BTS, and I wish I could meet you guys once. I will work hard to make my dream come true. Oppa, wait for me, I will definitely come to Korea to visit you guys. SARANGHAE.

I would also like to thank Pinkvilla for helping out fans to express their love towards their idols. 

 

Thank you

Khushi

 

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India admires how BTS member V is so down to earth even after everything he has achieved

 

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

 

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Getty Images

