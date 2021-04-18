Dear Oppa: An ARMY fan applauds how the group treats fans like family; Wishes to come to Korea to meet them
Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to Lee Min Ho and EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean group BTS. A fan from India named Khushi Saxena has reached out to the all-boy band via our Dear Oppa segment.
Read her letter below:
Dear oppa,
Thanks for coming in my life. You have helped me alot during my hard times. I am really great ful to have you in my life. I got into k pop after listening to your song "Fake Love". I love you so much. I really love how you guys treat your fans like your family. I love how you teach us to love ourselves through your songs. During lockdown, I had a hard time but thankfully you guys were there to comfort me.
It's so fascinating that you can change life of millions of people you don't even know through music. I really love all the members of BTS, and I wish I could meet you guys once. I will work hard to make my dream come true. Oppa, wait for me, I will definitely come to Korea to visit you guys. SARANGHAE.
I would also like to thank Pinkvilla for helping out fans to express their love towards their idols.
Thank you
Khushi
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.