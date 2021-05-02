Dear Oppa: An ARMY fan confesses how Love Yourself changed her life; Reveals she’s inspired by Suga’s journey
Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to Lee Min Ho and EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean group BTS member Suga. A fan from India named Shreya Sharma has reached out to the all-boy band member via our Dear Oppa segment.
Read her letter below:
Hi Suga Oppa,
My name is Shreya, From India
I am 18 years old....Writing this letter is just like an exam for me....whether I will pass or I will fail....hope u will like this letter....I am really inspired by ur life's journey. I literally think sometimes, that God just saved u from that accident so that u can just make the world happy....so u can make world a better place with the power of ur music......I did have a same life not exactly, but some things r common in....
I really like ur rap ......I really like ur songs ...but the song #loveyourself changed my life ...... Thank you to the whole BTS group for giving such hits .....and for giving new lives to some people like me........u all have a special place in my heart and nobody can replace it...Thanks to jungkook oppa , His song at my worst helped me to understand what is love. Indian army is really waiting for u all to visit India...hope u all r safe in this covid crisis.......thank you for ur donations to help India.
Love u all....love to Suga oppa, Hope we will meet one day..
Thankyou for all your love....
Shreya.
ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India reveals SEVENTEEN’s songs makes her heart flutter; Says she looks up to them
Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.