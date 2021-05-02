  1. Home
Dear Oppa: An ARMY fan confesses how Love Yourself changed her life; Reveals she’s inspired by Suga’s journey

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, Shreya Sharma from India writes a sweet and heartwarming note to the South Korean band BTS’ member Suga. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.
2462 reads Mumbai
Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to Lee Min Ho and EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean group BTS member Suga. A fan from India named Shreya Sharma has reached out to the all-boy band member via our Dear Oppa segment.

 

Read her letter below:

 

Hi Suga Oppa,

My name is Shreya, From India

I am 18 years old....Writing this letter is just like an exam for me....whether I will pass or I will fail....hope u will like this letter....I am really inspired by ur life's journey. I literally think sometimes, that God just saved u from that accident so that u can just make the world happy....so u can make world a better place with the power of ur music......I did have a same life not exactly, but some things r common in....

 

I really like ur rap ......I really like ur songs ...but the song #loveyourself changed my life ...... Thank you to the whole BTS group for giving such hits .....and for giving new lives to some people like me........u all have a special place in my heart and nobody can replace it...Thanks to jungkook oppa , His song at my worst helped me to understand what is love. Indian army is really waiting for u all to visit India...hope u all r safe in this covid crisis.......thank you for ur donations to help India.

 

Love u all....love to Suga oppa, Hope we will meet one day..

Thankyou for all your love....

Shreya.

 

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India reveals SEVENTEEN’s songs makes her heart flutter; Says she looks up to them

 

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

 

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Getty Images

