Dear Oppa: An ARMY from India calls BTS’ V their ‘biggest inspiration’

BTS’ V is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He debuted in 2013 with the group with their debut single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’. V was first credited for music composition in BTS’ ‘Hold Me Tight’ from ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1’, for co-writing and co-producing the track. V went on to make his acting debut in KBS2’s ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’, in 2016. The BTS member’s 2021 OST ‘Christmas Tree’ recently became his first solo entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Milka from India to BTS’ V. Read their letter below.

Dear V Oppa,

Hope you are doing well there. Actually, I'm really excited to write this. Because you're the biggest inspiration of my life. I kept dreaming of the day that I can meet you. Whenever I feel happy or sad I listen to your songs that give me a special kind of courage and feeling that makes me feel so special about my life. My life has changed for the better because of you. I like ‘Winter Bear’, ‘Spring Day’, Film Out’, ‘Permission To Dance’, and all other songs of BTS very much. Your voice is something that can enter everyone's heart, and it feels like sunshine after a rainy day or like the sunshine that kisses the cheeks of every flower in winter for a new day, for new hope. After I heard your new OST ‘Christmas Tree’ it made a flower blossom inside my heart. Your voice really has that type of a miracle. I think because of you I never thought of getting a boyfriend. Also, I’m sure that all young ARMY girls also have this same situation in their lives.

Thank you for entering my life as a special one.

One day I will be there in that purple ocean to see you and OT7. Thank you for teaching us how to love ourselves and being a reason for my smile and for giving motivation to my life. And I agree with the ARMYS that say LOVE can't be spelt without V. I really like you Oppa also OT7 and take care of yourself and your whole family. BORAHAE.

From,

MILKA

INDIA