Dear Oppa: An ARMY from India confesses she 'never knew that one day BTS would mean this much to her'

One thing that no one can deny is BTS' tremendous influence on their beloved fandom, BTS ARMY, who take incredible solace in their favourite boy band's music and pearls of wisdom shared by the adored septet. The positive, healing motto of "Love Yourself" is taken very seriously by the members and fans alike and it's truly inspirational to witness and better yet, be a part of. The irrevocable adoration shared between the two is nothing short of remarkable!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Prachee from India to BTS. Read her letter (Note: This letter was sent on March 3, 2022) below:

Hii BTS,

I am an ordinary fangirl from India. Who wants to covey her special thanks, love and gratitude towards BTS.

First of all, thank you for coming in my life and making it beautiful. I'm really grateful and blessed to have you in my life as my idols. I hope you all are doing very well and are happy. Joon oppa, you're an amazing leader. Jin oppa, you are like an elder brother to me who will always protect me. Your song 'Epiphany' taught me, I am the one I should love. Yoon oppa, you are really cute and savage. Hobii oppa, you are Armys sunshine. Your smile is very cheerful and hopeful and it can brighten anyone's day. Your song 'MAMA' holds a different place in my heart. My crush Jimin, you really have an angelic smile. Whenever I hear the word 'filter', it reminds me of you dancing in a red suit. Taehyung oppa, you are like a best friend to me. A friend who is always ready to listen to me. Jungkook ssi, you are Armys cute bunny. In real, you guys are the cause of my 'Euphoria'. You all taught me to love myself, accept ourselves as we are with all our flaws and mistakes, to be confident, to believe and to speak for ourselves and many more. You had always comforted me with your songs. I just love listening to your songs. Your songs and videos make my day. You had inspired me, made me work hard for my dreams. I never knew that one day you would mean this much to me. I really wish I can meet you one day in the future and will say these things to you in person. I want to be the part of the biggest purple ocean. I will be waiting for that day. I hope this letter will reach to you and you will read this. I wish I could talk to you because I really want to. I was not there with you at the beginning but I promise to be with you till the last. Thank you for inspiring me, working hard for us all these years, for your beautiful songs, making me feel loved and for everything. Wishing you good luck, good health and prosperity. Love you forever, BTS. We Armys are always by your side. Sending you lots of love, happiness and joy. Stay safe and healthy. Yoongi oppa, your birthday is coming, so Wish you a very very happiest birthday oppa. Keep smiling and take care of yourselves.

Borahae.

Prachee

India

