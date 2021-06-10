Dear Oppa: An ARMY from India lists everything BTS’ V helped her learn about life and herself

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Varna from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung. Read her letter below.

BTS’ V, also known as Kim Taehyung, Baby Bear, Tae Tae and more, melts hearts anywhere he goes. He's known to be humble, goofy and someone who carries duality with ease. His fancams are proof of how much fans around the world love him. Apart from singing and dancing, he has forayed into acting by giving a taste of Actor Taehyung to fans in the historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Varna from India to BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung. Read her letter below.

Dear oppa,

I don’t know if you’ll read this or not, but I wanted to write to you anyway in order to thank you for being an inspiration for me, for always standing up for yourself and most of all for making me feel confident despite my difficulties in my life.Tae oppa, You made me fall in love with myself and my own lifestyle. From your life I have learnt a lesson of climbing the steps of life from down to up and there is no returning back, and this motivated me to work hard and has given me the potential to do things better in my life.Thank you for making my days even brighter through your pretty expression and cute actions.You changed the way I was perceiving many things, you taught me to be the best version of my myself, you taught me that no matter how messed up I am, I can always get help, you taught me that I was my own savior and superhero. You came into my life and made me believe in myself and made me feel unbreakable. You were the sunshine in my darkness. Last but not the least, your music has always been a positive boost in my life and listening to your voice gives me immense pleasure. Even if you won’t read this letter, I am happy that I wrote this, I want you to know that your story has inspired and helped me.Please stay happy and healthy. Keep motivating us.

Thank you and love you, simply for being yourself.

Love,

Varna, India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

