  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dear Oppa: An Indian fan REVEALS how BTS' Jin transformed her into an optimistic, jolly & philosophical girl

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Tannya Pasricha from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS member Jin. Read her letter below.
51210 reads Mumbai Updated: March 21, 2021 10:08 am
Dear Oppa: An Indian fan REVEALS how BTS' Jin transformed her into an optimistic, jolly & philosophical girl
  • 5
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

BTS member Jin, for ARMY, is the metaphor for self-love. If his soul-stirring single Euphoria is any inclination, the 28-year-old singer has constantly uplifted the fandom spreading the importance of loving yourself, against all odds. Hence, Kim Seokjin is nothing short of a precious gem whose embracing beauty, both outside and inside, provides a comforting blanket of hope, perseverance and plenty of warmth.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Tannya Pasricha from India to Jin. Read her letter below:

Dear Seokjin Oppa,

First of all, I would like to say that I have poured my heart and soul in writing this letter, since I love you (Jin Oppa) so much.

You are the first person I’ve ever known to be the most beautiful on Earth both from inside and outside! I feel so fortunate to be born in this generation where both I and BTS exist together. In all the MVs I have seen, Seokjin Oppa has always caught my attention and he became my Ultimate Bias, without any second thoughts. And I definitely second the fact that no one else but he is the only ‘Worldwide Handsome’. I have always loved Jin Oppa as my idol, my role model and a true inspiration.

I was an underconfident person and a bit pessimistic too. But Jin Oppa’s actions, words and thoughts have totally transformed me into an optimistic, jolly and philosophical girl.

Every word you say indeed inspires me to become a better person every day. Oppa, your voice and your real self has actually become my lifeline.

I don’t know if I will ever get to see you in person (I really wish to), but I just hope that you keep inspiring me and other ARMYs to run towards happiness and not perfection. Please keep making us laugh with your funny acts and Dad Jokes. Please keep smiling! And please keep motivating me with your magical and healing voice and songs!

Borahae Seokjin Oppa!!!

BTS Fighting!!!

From
Tannya Pasricha, India

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A BTS fan pens a comforting poem for Jin confessing Seokjin taught her to love herself

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to:editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Pinkvilla,Getty Images

You may like these
Dear Oppa: A Bangladeshi ARMY pours her heart out to cheer up BTS’ Jimin; says family means sharing sorrows
Dear Oppa: A fanboy says he admires JHope’s ‘cheshire cat grin’; makes him believe that dreams do come true
Dear Oppa: An ARMY from India expresses her feelings to BTS after the Grammy snub with an uplifting letter
Dear Oppa: A Sri Lankan fan CONFESSES how SUGA’s songs helped him overcome societal pressure and judgement
Dear Oppa: An Indian fan says BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon's voice has the healing effect of a loving friend
Dear Oppa: A fan from India admires how BTS member V is so down to earth even after everything he has achieved
Anonymous 34 minutes ago

love u

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Sarangae seokjin oppa (my moon)

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I Love You So Much Kim Seokjin.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Epiphany is Jin song

Anonymous 1 day ago

Borahae Seokjin Oppa!!!