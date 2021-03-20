Dear Oppa: An Indian fan REVEALS how BTS' Jin transformed her into an optimistic, jolly & philosophical girl

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Tannya Pasricha from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS member Jin. Read her letter below.

BTS member Jin, for ARMY, is the metaphor for self-love. If his soul-stirring single Euphoria is any inclination, the 28-year-old singer has constantly uplifted the fandom spreading the importance of loving yourself, against all odds. Hence, Kim Seokjin is nothing short of a precious gem whose embracing beauty, both outside and inside, provides a comforting blanket of hope, perseverance and plenty of warmth.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Tannya Pasricha from India to Jin. Read her letter below:

Dear Seokjin Oppa,

First of all, I would like to say that I have poured my heart and soul in writing this letter, since I love you (Jin Oppa) so much.

You are the first person I’ve ever known to be the most beautiful on Earth both from inside and outside! I feel so fortunate to be born in this generation where both I and BTS exist together. In all the MVs I have seen, Seokjin Oppa has always caught my attention and he became my Ultimate Bias, without any second thoughts. And I definitely second the fact that no one else but he is the only ‘Worldwide Handsome’. I have always loved Jin Oppa as my idol, my role model and a true inspiration.

I was an underconfident person and a bit pessimistic too. But Jin Oppa’s actions, words and thoughts have totally transformed me into an optimistic, jolly and philosophical girl.

Every word you say indeed inspires me to become a better person every day. Oppa, your voice and your real self has actually become my lifeline.

I don’t know if I will ever get to see you in person (I really wish to), but I just hope that you keep inspiring me and other ARMYs to run towards happiness and not perfection. Please keep making us laugh with your funny acts and Dad Jokes. Please keep smiling! And please keep motivating me with your magical and healing voice and songs!

Borahae Seokjin Oppa!!!

BTS Fighting!!!

From

Tannya Pasricha, India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

