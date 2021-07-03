Dear Oppa: An ARMY from India says BTS' song lyrics 'had a very positive impact' on her way of thinking

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Mashmita from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS. Read her letter below.

Besides being global superstars, BTS is extremely influential when it comes to the positive message they send across to the youth with their music. Millions and millions of fans, who term themselves as BTS ARMY, have shared how the septet has changed their lives for the better and continues to inspire them to strive harder on the path of loving themselves.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Maushmita from India to BTS. Read her letter below:

Dear Oppa,

I'm Maushmita, a 17-year-old girl from India. I don't know if you will ever read this post but I just wanted to thank each one of you for existing and making beautiful songs. It's been around 4 years since I became an ARMY and I can say that these 4 years have been the best years of my life and will continue to be. I guess this letter will be long because it is not enough how much ever I express my feelings towards the band members. I was experiencing the lowest point of my life back when I was in school. I could not tell anyone how I felt, nobody paid attention to me. That had a negative impact on me and I started hating everyone and everything. I had lost hope and started giving up. That's when my friend told me about BTS and their music. At first, I did not show any interest because I was never into listening to music or watching movies. But I was keen to know about the "Popular boys" that everyone loved. That's when I fell into the hole and I'm glad that it happened. Your song lyrics had a very positive impact on my way of thinking. I started accepting what life was giving to me and started loving myself. Your every word, whether it was from your song or speech, I could relate to them. I started ignoring my problems and focused on the brighter side. Many people in my class said that "You don't even understand the language why do you even listen to them?"

Music itself is a language. It can change your lives and I'm the proof for it. Once again I thank BTS for not giving up and making music till now. We will always be there for you, we will never walk alone.

Borahae!

