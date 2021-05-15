Dear Oppa: An ARMY from India says he's a big BTS fanboy; Considers RM as his 'elder brother and a friend'

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Ayush Prasad from India dedicates his sweet letter to RM. Read his letter below.

BTS leader RM, through his words of wisdom, has inspired millions and millions of ARMY members to love themselves. There's something so uniquely admirable about the Bangtan leader that instantly makes one cherish him tremendously; whether it be his leadership skills and bond with the bandmates or even his genius lyricism and thoughtful personality. There really is no one who's doing it like Mr. Kim Namjoon!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ayush Prasad from India to RM. Read his letter below:

Dear Namjoon HYUNG,

Back in 2017 - 2018, I was not happy with myself and my life. I was not even able to make myself happy. That time was so bad for me that I don't even like to recall those past things. It was a bad time as no one wanted to be my friend and called me a moron. Then one day scrolling through the internet I saw an article about BTS. I read it and found out that you all struggled a lot and became world stars. I also started listening to your songs. The first song that I heard was Fake Love. Now I am a big fanboy of BTS and I love myself being an ARMY. I also got to know that you as a leader had several problems in the initial days of the group keeping the members cheerful and optimistic. "Haters gonna hate, players gonna play" is my favorite quote from Mic Drop. I like your leadership qualities and it inspires me every time. I also want to do something great like you. Your words motivated and inspired me a lot. Your UN speech is my favorite. I also love your rapping skills and I am in love with Cypher!!!

I consider you as my elder brother and a friend too. Please be always as you are now. Please do come India in future when the situation will be normal for a concert.

BTS Saranghae

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian fan says BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon's voice has the healing effect of a loving friend

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×