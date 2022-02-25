Dear Oppa: An ARMY from India thanks BTS for making them love themselves

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has become one of the biggest musical acts in the world. Comprising seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS became the first Korean group to receive a certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for their single ‘MIC Drop’. In 2020, BTS became the first all-South Korean act to reach number one on the Billboard Global 200 and US Billboard Hot 100 charts with their single ‘Dynamite’, which also received a GRAMMY nomination. In February 2022, BTS became the only act to top IFPI’s Global Recording Artists of the Year ranking for two years consecutively (2020, 2021).

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Shubhangi from India to BTS. Read their letter below.

Dear BTS

Annyeonghaseyo, I am Shubhangi from India, I really wanna thank all of you for making me love myself...Your videos are so inspiring to me, whenever I feel low I watch your videos and that makes me feel so relieved that I can't explain. Somewhere you all are part of my life, every day I watch your videos and through that way, I feel connected with you. I don't understand Korean but I watch your VLlives because they are so cute.

You are the seven stars that brighten up my life. Thanks for being part of our lives.

RM you are such a great leader, SUGA I love how much you adore your little brothers, Jin I love your naughtiness, J-Hope I love your smile and your sparkling eyes, Jimin I love your cuteness, V you are a baby boy who is blessed with a great soul, Jungkook I love your voice and how you respect your big brothers. You all are blessed souls.

I learn so many things from you. Words can't describe how much I respect you and adore you.