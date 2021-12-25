Dear Oppa: An ARMY from India wishes BTS' Suga 'a speedy recovery' amid Yoongi testing positive for COVID-19

BIGHIT Music recently released a statement revealing that BTS member Suga had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 24, during his self-quarantine post taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea, from the US, on December 23. Their statement further read, "SUGA completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities." Since the news broke out, Min Yoongi has been receiving well wishes from BTS ARMY across the globe.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Khushi Tripathi from India to Suga. Read her letter below:

Dear Yoongi Oppa,

Today I came across the news of you being tested positive for COVID-19. I hope you are fine Oppa. Please take plenty of rest for your speedy recovery. It's a hard time for you, for all of us Oppa, but we know that you are the strongest person, the one who has always overcome every single challenge of life.

Right now, each and every ARMY is praying for your health Oppa... You don't have to take stress at all... We all know very well that no COVID can ever do any harm to our strong and brave Yoongi Oppa...

We all are holding your back... You are never alone... Millions and Billions of ARMYs are there with you!

Please don't take stress and have proper rest Oppa.

KEEP FIGHTING! BORAHAE OPPA!

GET WELL VERY SOON &

WISH YOU A SPEEDY RECOVERY

Thank You,

Your fangirl,

Khushi Tripathi

India

