Dear Oppa: An ARMY lists reasons why she wishes she had brothers like BTS' Hyung line; RM, Jin, Suga & J-Hope

BTS' Hyung line - RM, Jin, Suga and J-Hope - are extremely talented; would be an understatement! BTS ARMY would agree that the Hyung line has an effervescent, unbelievable charm attached to them that just makes all of us love them even more than was thought possible. While the Bangtan leader Kim Namjoon is amongst the greatest songwriters of his generation, Kim Seokjin's dreamy vocals can warm the coldest of hearts. While Min Yoongi is amongst the greatest producers of his generation, J-Hope is the deadly combo of rap star and dance leader.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sharmistha from India to BTS' Hyung line. Read her letter below:

Dear Oppa,

You guys are a true inspiration for me. You all inspire me to never give up no matter what. Because of you all now, I have started loving myself and am confident about what I speak, my personality and how I present myself. I never expected myself to be an ARMY, but here I am writing a letter to you all, who are now my world and safe place. Your music gives me comfort which no one could ever give.

I don't have an elder brother, I have many cousins but not an elder brother of my own. I always wanted one. When I became an ARMY, I saw you four and I thought to myself, I wish I could have a brother like you four, who will love me, care for me, protect me and guide me. But I am blessed that I can feel all these feelings through your music and words, that you all are with me when I am at my lowest to cheer me up. Thank you for coming and changing my life in a good way.

Seokjin: I want to be like you, loving others and putting themselves before you, be humble like you. My friend tells me that I share the same crackhead energy like you. I really wish I could have a handsome and loving elder brother like you.

Kim Namjoon: I want to be mature like you. Handling all the situations and guiding members in such a mature way. Indeed, you are the best leader. I wish I could have an elder brother as mature as you and who will guide me in the path of my life.

Yoongi: You are the cutest. You taught me to be myself and not to care about others' opinions. Just being myself. The true me. Thank you for making such a big change in me.

Hobi: You are my hope. You are ARMYs sunshine. Your smile melts our hearts. You taught me to smile and be happy in every situation, no matter how tough it is, and I can assure you that I am smiling and laughing more these days than I have ever smiled.

You guys deserve the whole world. I really want to attend your concerts once in my lifetime. Please take care of yourself. You guys are my safe place. Thank you for coming into my life like angels...

I don't know you all will read it or not, that's why I was a little hesitant to write, but my friend encouraged me.

Sarangheyo,

OT7



From, Sharmistha

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

