Dear Oppa: An ARMY member from Bangladesh gets candid about her admiration for BTS leader RM

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band BTS member RM. A fan from India named Suhaila Siddique has reached out to the band via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear RM Oppa,

Man, where do I begin? I admire you so, so much. If I were to write everything in this letter, I believe it will turn into a novel. So, I'll try to write it in an acceptable form.

You are such a great person. About 2 and a half years ago when I started my journey with BTS, you weren't exactly my bias. But day by day as I learned who you are, I fell in love. I admire how you care about those around you. I admire your kind heart. These days, I've been quite sad about my appearance, but I try to love myself because of you. You are such a beautiful person, inside and out.

I'm writing this letter because I wanted to show you how much I love you. Every ARMY in the world loves you. I really wish I could tell you this in person, but that's almost impossible as you are such an icon while I'm just a girl writing this on my laptop. I hope you aren't so hard on yourself, I hope you get how much I love you. Oh, I think I wrote 'love' A LOT of times, but that still won't be enough. You are so precious Namjoon.

Love,

Soha

From Bangladesh.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A BTS ARMY from India lists down reasons why she's thankful to each member of the cherished septet

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.