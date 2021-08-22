Dear Oppa: An ARMY member from Bangladesh gets candid about her admiration for BTS leader RM
Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band BTS member RM. A fan from India named Suhaila Siddique has reached out to the band via our Dear Oppa segment.
Read her letter below:
Dear RM Oppa,
Man, where do I begin? I admire you so, so much. If I were to write everything in this letter, I believe it will turn into a novel. So, I'll try to write it in an acceptable form.
You are such a great person. About 2 and a half years ago when I started my journey with BTS, you weren't exactly my bias. But day by day as I learned who you are, I fell in love. I admire how you care about those around you. I admire your kind heart. These days, I've been quite sad about my appearance, but I try to love myself because of you. You are such a beautiful person, inside and out.
I'm writing this letter because I wanted to show you how much I love you. Every ARMY in the world loves you. I really wish I could tell you this in person, but that's almost impossible as you are such an icon while I'm just a girl writing this on my laptop. I hope you aren't so hard on yourself, I hope you get how much I love you. Oh, I think I wrote 'love' A LOT of times, but that still won't be enough. You are so precious Namjoon.
Love,
Soha
From Bangladesh.
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.