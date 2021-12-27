Dear Oppa: ARMY member calls BTS her ‘forever companion’; Reveals she’s learning Korean for Jungkook

Over the past few weeks, some heartwarming, sweet and touching letters have made their way to our inbox from all over the world. From letters for Im Siwan, Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO, TXT and so many more, our inbox has been full of love and admiration. Now we’ve received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean singer and BTS alum Jungkook. A fan from India named Ardhra Krishnakumar has reached out to the singer via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Jungkook Oppa,

I hope you are doing well. I don't know where to start or where to end, but I know one thing that BTS will forever be my best companion. You guys thought me no matter wherever you fail, don't stop and keep hardworking until you reach your dream spot. Oppa, I am very thankful to your parents for giving me a wonderful human being like you. Your songs make me feel cherished whenever I hear them. Oppa you make me feel good in my hectic days. When I was sad, you guys were always with me and more importantly your songs are something I can't exclude in my daily life. You are gifted with an angelic voice that will refresh million of army hearts.

Now my dream is to meet you once but I don't know whether I fulfil or not. But I keep trying no matter, that's what you guys taught me. I feel proud to be ARMY because I have 7 boys around me who protect me, support me and encourage me to do my best in everything. I write this message to show my utmost gratitude and love towards you. Oppa, your smile makes my day. No matter how many people hurt you, I will be always there for you. Jungkook Oppa, I really don't know Korean fluently, after I met you I started learning Korean with the hope that I will meet you someday and speak with you in your language. I hope you really read my message and you will always be in my prayers Oppa. Thank you for making these pandemic days more beautiful with your songs. Stay healthy and stay safe.

Sarangheyo Oppa

With lots of love,

Ardhra Krishnakumar

