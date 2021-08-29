Dear Oppa: An ARMY member from India thanks BTS’ V for motivating her through rough patches

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band BTS member V. A fan from India named Dhana Shree has reached out to the singer via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear taehyung oppa,

I wanted to tell you that I love you so much. I am really inspired by your success and your talents. You have shown the world who you are with your great musical and visual talents. I love the way you care for your members. If I start a list on the things that I love about you then there wouldn’t be enough space because there is nothing that I don’t love about you, from your starry gaze to your sweet manly voice. Just know that you are perfect, be the way you are forever. I love your acting skills Oppa, please feature in many more movies & k drama cause I cant wait to see your acting skills.

I am really grateful for you Oppa, thank you so much for motivating me through my dark times. You really make me smile every time you sing with your members with your cute and dashing looks. I am a total fan of your photoshoots, I like your creative poses and your facial expressions are out of this world. I don’t think you will reply to this since you are a busy celebrity, but if you do please answer my question

I have been wondering about this ever since I started watching BTS. Please reveal your secret to seduction without intimacy, I really wanna know about it. You still have a long way to go oppa, keep achieving and reach great heights. ARMY is always there to support you no matter what. Stays Safe and happy forever, #BANGTANSONYEUNDAN. Your sincere fangirl but I got to admit I’m only a new army. But I will do my best to support you.

