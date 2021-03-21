Dear Oppa: An ARMY member reveals BTS makes her smile despite miseries; Salutes band for unconditional love

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, Afreen Nisa from India writes a sweet and heartwarming note to the South Korean band BTS. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to Lee Min Ho and BTS, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean group BTS. An Indian fan named Afreen Nisa has reached out to the all-boy band via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Oppas,

You have always been there for us... from filling us with zeal to celebrate ecstacy, to giving us a courageous pat to stand up and put forth once again without stumbling back. The hardwork, compassion and love you pour into your work, all to make us feel more alive, to help us smile beyond misery is just beyond appreciation.

We, ARMY salute you with our hearts full of dignity, faith and respect for all the seven of you. We are proud with our heads held high because of our seven heroic idols.

This letter is not only from one single army, but it is from all the billions of army throughout the world. Thank you for always being there for us, thank you for loving us unconditionally and making us feel worth loved. Thank you for leading us to paths full of dreams and teaching us to love ourselves. With all our heart we THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING.

And, whenever the world seem harsh, forget not to cherish yourselves, with millions of stories you have helped breathe to life again. Forget not to ask army, for ARMY is forever there to comfort BTS and will help you stretch beautiful smile again on your faces. Even if we stumble, "holding hands", we will look at each other and "say 2! 3! and everything will be fine". Together we will walk forever. Forever and ever.

Thank you for EXISTING! BTS is ARMY'S everything.

ARMYS PURPLE YOU

Your loving army,

Afreen Nisa from Hyderabad, India.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Getty Images

