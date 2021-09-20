Dear Oppa: An ARMY member thanks BTS’ Jungkook for being the light in her darkest days

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band BTS alum Jungkook. A fan from Pakistan named Esha Bbasi has reached out to the singer via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Jungkook Oppa,

I hope you're doing great. I don't know if you'll ever read this letter or not but I'm writing it in hope that it might actually get passed by your sight one day. There are so many things I wanna say to you but I don't know where to start. So I'll just start with a "THANKS". Thank you for always motivating me & becoming my inspiration. Thank you for being the only one there when I was all alone. Thank you again for being my reason to smile during pain,my light in darkness & my hope in difficulty. How much I'm exactly thankful to you,can't be explained in words.You made me chase my dreams and never give up on them. The earth is 4.543 billion years old but somehow I was born in this time to be your fangirl. The day I'll achieve my goal, I'll loudly and proudly say that "ALL CREDIT GOES TO BTS",cus they told me to kept going & the day Ill meet u,I'll have tears in my eyes and I'll say "THANK YOU FOR MAKING ME CAPABLE OF BEING IN FRONT OF YOU." So I hope y'all take good care of yourself, won't skip meals for practice. We'll always support and love u no matter what.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A BTS ARMY from India lists down reasons why she's thankful to each member of the cherished septet

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.