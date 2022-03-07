Dear Oppa: An ARMY from New Zealand calls BTS their universe

With seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS is one of the biggest musical acts in the world. In 2020, BTS became the first all-South Korean act to reach number one on the Billboard Global 200 and US Billboard Hot 100 charts with their single ‘Dynamite’, which also received a GRAMMY nomination. In February 2022, BTS became the only act to top IFPI’s Global Recording Artists of the Year ranking for two years consecutively (2020, 2021).

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sadiah Ali from New Zealand to BTS. Read their letter below.

Dear my universe BTS,

I am writing you this letter because I generally don’t know if we are ever gonna meet. So I want to thank you guys through this letter. Thank you for stepping into my life when I had lost myself and felt so alone. You brought me back to life, you all have no idea how much you have given me the power and strength to love myself, stand up for myself and for speaking up for myself but most importantly, accepting the fact that I am different from everybody else since I have a disability. It’s been so hard, I really hated the fact that I am different but you guys told me “being different is okay.” Thank you so much for teaching me all of those, it’s such a beautiful thing and I love it so much. It really makes me happy knowing that I have people like you to look up to. You’re my comfort, home, and safe place. You inspire and encourage me to try new things, to never give up, and to always try my best. You all have helped me so much with your songs and words it made me feel more connected with you. So what I’m trying to say is what you guys are doing with the love myself campaign is one of the most beautiful things I have seen. I’ve never met such lovely, happy, heartwarming humans in my life. I feel like I can come to you for anything and you’ll always be there for me. I am in tears and it’s so heartbreaking for me while writing this, you all mean so much to me and I really really wish and hope that someday we can meet in concert or that I can actually thank you in person. So in the meantime, please be your happy selves, eat, stay safe, healthy, and warm. Saranghae.

Your lovely ARMY,

Sadiah Ali,

Palmerston Noth, New Zealand