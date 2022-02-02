Dear Oppa: An ARMY sends in sweet individual messages for BTS

Debuting in 2013, BTS is one of the biggest musical acts currently. With the seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, akin to household names today, BTS has been receiving a lot of love for their music, and especially their lyrics that often touch on personal and social commentary, the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, loving oneself, and individualism.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sanjyoti Shende to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear Namjoon Oppa,

You're like my best friend that comes to comfort me when I'm so vulnerable, my that best friend who I have a secret crush on.

You're the reason my heart is always strong and comforted.

Dear Seokjin Oppa,

You might be the most hilarious guy in the group, but your solos and acting always make me cry. You literally are the moon to me, and I've always wanted to admire you for your endless efforts. You are the reason I've gained confidence in myself.

Dear Yoongi Oppa,

Seeing you come a long way for your passion for music always gives me a sense of motivation. Your presence in itself is soothing.

The way you hold yourself and present yourself to the world is very beautiful. Your words of wisdom always show me the right way to go. You are the reason I've become wiser and patient.

Dear J-Hope Oppa,

In the times I've been very low or almost wanted to give up everything, you came as the ray of light to me. Your giggles are therapy to us. For me, you are that spring in the midst of winter. You've shown me the positivity inside me.

Dear Jimin Oppa,

How can I tell you how much I love you? You literally are the loveliest person to ever exist and an angel. The way you always give love to everybody around you is really so, so admirable. You deserve the whole world. You've always taught me to love and care for everyone else.

Dear Taehyung Oppa,

You literally are the definition of love, thank you so much for loving us ARMYs. I hope you know that we love you and will keep loving you no matter what. Your boxy smile is the reason I choose to get up and start my day every day.

Thank you for being the person you are and thank you for always consoling me, I LOVE YOU.

Dear Jungkook Oppa,

I really can't put in words how your presence makes my day, how your loving words and actions make me smile. I wish I could put in words what you mean to me. The way you work hard to give us everything is endearing in itself. The way you smile lightens up my world.

I just want to tell you that not only you are the golden maknae but also a golden person. Thank you, thank you for just existing.

