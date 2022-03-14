Dear Oppa: An ARMY wishes for BTS’ happiness and well-being

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, together known as BTS, are currently one of the biggest musical acts in the world. In 2020, the group became the first all-South Korean act to reach number one on the Billboard Global 200 and US Billboard Hot 100 charts with their single ‘Dynamite’, which also received a GRAMMY nomination. In February 2022, BTS became the only act to top IFPI’s Global Recording Artists of the Year ranking for two years consecutively (2020, 2021).

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Bhawna Mahi from India to BTS. Read their letter below.

To My Dear Bangtan Boys,

2021 is always going to be a special year for me because I became an ARMY. Sometimes I just feel like they aren't humans, humans can't be like this. Like this Beautiful Pure Soul?

I just don't know how to express my feelings. I feel so happy whenever I look at our 7 precious diamonds. I feel so lucky and blessed knowing that there's someone who loves us and wants us to be Happy and Healthy. To me it's not just a K-pop group or a fandom it's my heart, my heart that beats for them, for their love. I still remember, when I was so frustrated because of a school matter and that day the song ‘Permission To Dance’ premiered. And when I watched the MV I just felt at peace and didn't remember when I started smiling again.

I just want to thank BTS for existing. Thank you Namjoon for being the Best Leader ever. Thank you Jin for your Dad Jokes. Thank you Yoongi for being So Savage. Thank you J-Hope for being ARMY’s Sunshine. Thank you Jimin for being ARMY's Baby Mochi. Thank you V for being ARMY's Winter Bear. Thank you JK for always Working So Hard. Thank you for everything!!!

I wish nothing but for all members' Happiness and Well Being.

I hope BTS and ARMYs will remember each other till their last breath.

ARMYs Purple You BTS