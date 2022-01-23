Dear Oppa: AROHA from India thanks ASTRO’s Jinjin and Rocky for creating amazing music

Over the past few weeks, some heartwarming, sweet and touching letters have made their way to our inbox from all over the world. From letters for Im Siwan, Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO, TXT and so many more, our inbox has been full of love and admiration. Now we’ve received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean singers Jinjin and Rocky. A fan named Akanksha Amolik from India has reached out to the stars via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Jinhyuk,

Congratulations on your successful unit debut. I think the just breathe song was what I needed in my life right now. having second thoughts while making any decisions and self-doubt is what I had these days, but your song made me realise that I should keep on trying to achieve my goals I feel that I'm precious to you just like you are to me when you say, you Shine Get up again Because you're the best, number one, with such a sweet smile and sincerity which is why I love you both a lot. It felt really nice to watch you have fun while making the album. Thank you Jinjin for creating a song that relates to me completely cause I feel lazy always. Rocky your CPR always makes me cry while completing me relaxes me. After just breathe my favourite song is lockdown as it is completely different from the title song and shows your different side. Thank you for showing your new side to us. I am pretty sure each and every Aroha enjoyed this album. Thank you for creating such amazing songs.

Love you both a lot

Your one and only.

Aroha

