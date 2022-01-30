Dear Oppa: AROHA reveals why she can't wait to watch ASTRO’s Yoon San-ha in Crazy Love

Over the past few weeks, some heartwarming, sweet and touching letters have made their way to our inbox from all over the world. From letters for Im Siwan, Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO, TXT and so many more, our inbox has been full of love and admiration. Now we’ve received a letter for the multi-talented ASTRO’s Yoon San-ha. A fan named Ddana Kookie has reached out to the star via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear San-ha Oppa,

I'm so thankful to have you in my life. Sanha oppa you really don't know how much you mean to me. Back in 2021, when I first discovered ASTRO, I wasn't going through a great time in my life. But, having you and ASTRO together with me throughout my journey is the best thing that has ever happened. You are also someone who is so relatable, and I love your savageness so much. You are so talented and handsome. You are the most cutest and handsome person I have ever met. I love your beautiful vocals alot, they are a blessing to my ears. Every time I listen to your voice, it relaxes me and makes me so happy. You're also an amazing actor, I wish to see you in more k-dramas soon. Can't wait to see your upcoming drama "Crazy Love". "MY ZONE" you created with JINJIN was an amazing song, I loved it so much. I love how you are getting into composing music too, can't wait to see more of your creations. You are an amazing maknae. I also love how you love and take care of your hyungs so much. You are an inspiration to me. You and ASTRO have made me realize that no matter how hard it gets, with hardwork, effort and patience, you can achieve whatever you want. Although, you will probably never know this but you and ASTRO have helped me a lot. I feel so lucky to have you and ASTRO in my life. I'm so proud to be an AROHA and your fan. I have many more things to say but I don't think I can write it all here. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH DDANA!!! I hope you are doing well, please take care. Stay healthy.

Thank you so much.

I wish to meet you and ASTRO one day. Hope you guys would do a concert in India soon.

