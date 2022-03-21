Dear Oppa: An AROHA writes about ASTRO bringing a smile to her face

Debuting in 2016 with the single ‘Hide & Seek’ from their debut EP ‘Spring Up’, ASTRO is a South Korean boy group comprising six members: MJ, JinJin, Cha Eun Woo, Moonbin, Rocky, and Sanha. Upon their debut, the group’s EP ‘Spring Up’ reached number 6 on the Billboard World Albums Chart in the US, as well as number 4 on the Gaon Music Chart. Subsequently, ASTRO was named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Apurva to ASTRO. Read their letter, below.

Then on the verge of losing herself in depression. There came these six souls into her life. They brought a smile on her face, life in her eyes, hope into her heart, light into her dark world.

Yes, it's me, Oppas, my ASTRO Oppas have brought me out of depression and now I have happiest time of my life after I got to know them in March 2021. They made me feel loved, worthy, cared for.

The songs, the lyrics, their online lives, the messages in SNS, they have been always with me. It's like I am living with them in person. It’s not only about appearance or songs or dance, they have beautiful characters and personalities. They have always been the kindest, hardworking, thoughtful people along with being crazy, funniest on earth. I feel so connected to them. They have been inspiring me.

MJ said "You can do anything if you let go of fear", "If you put enough effort, you can do it".

Jinjin said, "It's true, there is nothing that is not hard in life, but the important thing is how we are going to win it over".

Eunwoo said "Be kind than what you can be",

Moonbin said "Hold up a bit more you can do it",

Rocky said "No matter how hard the process is, giving up is not an option",

Sanha said, "You are enough a million times”.

Oppas, I promise I will never leave you, I'm always here.

I'm grateful to God for blessing me with you. I'm far but I am always walking beside you holding your hand invisibly. Always sending you lots of positive energy.

I'm ASTRO’s AROHA - You are my star, Apurva ibnida.

사랑해… 화이팅