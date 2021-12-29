Dear Oppa: ASTRO’s Rocky ‘captured the heart’ of an Indian AROHA since day one

Rocky is a South Korean singer, rapper, dancer, actor, choreographer, composer, songwriter and model under the label of Fantagio. He is a member of the South Korean boy group ASTRO, being the main dancer and lead rapper. Rocky has been cast in the web drama ‘Salty Idol’ where he will take on the main role of Hwiyeon, a solo singer who joins the idol group 'Xpierce'.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sana from India to ASTRO’s Rocky. Read her letter below.

Annyeong rocky,

First of all congratulations for your upcoming album. You know what you have captured my heart every since I saw you. I know that you can't read English but still I am writing this letter hope it reaches to you.Its my exam time but I can't seem to focus on my studies because I keep getting attracted to you no matter how hard I try, you keep coming in my mind every moment. I wish I could see you in person. Even my friends tell me to go and meet you but I can't because I know that once I see you I won't be able to take my eyes over you. I promise you that I will study hard and become a successful person so that I can meet you in future hope you will be waiting for me.

Love,

Sana

Mumbai

Also Read: Rookie groups OMEGA X and DRIPPIN own their dark personalities in the new concept photos

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.