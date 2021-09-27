Dear Oppa: An Australian is a ‘die hard fan’ of the versatile actor Ji Chang Wook

The superstar ‘Healer’ actor Ji Chang Wook has been melting fans’ hearts since he set foot in front of the camera! His recent drama ‘Lovestruck in the City’ (2020), showed that his charms and visuals only age like fine wine. He’s not only an actor but a singer who has lent his beautiful voice to many OSTs. The actor-singer has also made his mark in the world of musicals! Some of the hit dramas in his roster are ‘Backstreet Rookie’ (2020), ‘Suspicious Partner’ (2017), ‘The K2’ (2016) ‘Empress Ki’ (2013), among many others.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ofelia De Mesa from Sydney, Australia to Ji Chang Wook. Read her letter below.

Dear sir/Madam

I am an avid fan of Ji Chang Wook from Sydney Australia. I am a 77 years old die hard fan.

I watched almost all his movie and kdrama. My favourite is Suspicious partner and watched it 6x already. I even watched most of his video in YouTube.

If the travel ban is lifted my daughter will travel with me to Korea just to meet him.

Please send my regards to JCW.

Hopefully he can send me a short message

Thank you so much

Ofelia de mesa

