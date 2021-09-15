Dear Oppa: An Australian STAY feels proud to see Stray Kids receive the recognition they deserve

Stray Kids is a boy band formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name. The group is composed of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. At the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, it was announced that Stray Kids would be joining ATEEZ and The Boyz on the inaugural season of ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’, a Mnet boy group competition show. BtoB, iKon and SF9 were later confirmed as participants as well. On May 28, 2021, the band released a song for the final round of the competition titled ‘Wolfgang’. The group won the program on June 3, awarding them their own reality show as well as a ‘Kingdom Week’ special show for their comeback.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Grace Marie from Sydney, Australia to Stray Kids. Read her letter below.

Hi there

My name is Grace Marie from Sydney AUS, and I've stanned Stray Kids since Back Door - God's Menu era. I really enjoy skz and their music because they make it, and it comes from them directly. I hope Stray Kids know how loved they are,and how we know they love STAY. It's also so nice seeing them get more wins and get more successful with each comeback 4th gen leader!! Thank you Stray Kids for everything you've been doing. your efforts haven't gone to waste

Mwah

