Dear Oppa: A Bangladeshi ARMY believes BTS’ Jimin’s existence ‘is a blessing for fans around the world’

Park Jimin, better known mononymously as Jimin, is a singer, songwriter, and dancer. In 2013, he debuted as a member of the popular boy band BTS, under the record label Big Hit Entertainment. Under BTS, he has released three solo songs: "Lie", "Serendipity", and "Filter". "Lie" was released in 2016, as part of the group's second Korean studio album, Wings. It was described as stunning and dramatic, conveying dark undertones and emotions that helped reflect the overall concept of the album. In contrast, "Serendipity", released on the Love Yourself: Her (2017) extended play (EP), was soft and sensual, unraveling the joy, conviction, and curiosity of love. "Filter", from the group's 2020 studio album, Map of the Soul: 7, was very different from its predecessor, with a distinct Latin pop-esque flair and lyrics that reflected on the different sides of himself that Jimin shows to the world and those around him.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Rineeta Saha from Bangladesh to BTS’ Jimin. Read her letter below.

Dear Jiminaa

Annyeong!!! I hope you are doing well and I believe you will do well in future.I am not capable to meet you in person because you are a shining star in this universe and I am just a mere person of this blue planet.You are physically far from me but spiritually you are near to me. Your existence has a great impact on me.In fact your existence is a blessing for ARMIES all over the world. 1 year ago, when I first started my journey with BTS, I didn’t like you.But gradually I started to like you.You care for others,you think for others, you sing for others and you dance for others. Your loving nature attracted me.I know you are handsome but your appearance was not the reason that i like you.Your voice melts my heart.The first ever BTS song occupying my playlist was 'PROMISE '.Promise was also the reason of my liking. The lyrics and your voice made me fall for you. For me you are a person who can give support on my sad days.A few days ago, I was sad for no reason. But suddenly I found that I had forgotten my sorrow.Do you know what I was doing back then?I was browsing your photos to change my homescreen wallpaper. That was the first time I realised that you have a great influence on healing me.Just to mention I have been using your photos as my homescreen wallpaper for more than 6 months.Thank you for coming in my life as an ANGEL.I wish you a Successful life and I hope You can be angel to others also. Be healthy and MAKE SURE TO SHINE MORE BRIGHTLY. I am closing my brief letter. BORAHAE!

Your Admirer

Rineeta

Name: Rineeta Saha

From BANGLADESH

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.