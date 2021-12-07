Dear Oppa: A Bangladeshi ARMY confesses that BTS’ Jin is the ‘one person who can make them laugh in a second’

Kim Seokjin , also known by his stage name Jin, is a singer, songwriter, and member of the boy band BTS since June 2013. Kim has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Awake’ (2016), ‘Epiphany’ (2018), and ‘Moon’ (2020), all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, Kim released his first independent song, the digital track ‘Tonight’. He also appeared on the 2016 Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth soundtrack alongside BTS member V. Jin has received critical praise for his falsetto and emotional range as a singer.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Orin from Bangladesh to BTS’ Jin. Read her letter below.

To Kim Seokjin,

My dear Jinnie oppa. It's hard to describe such a talented person like you ..You are the most beautiful ,elegant dancer,one of a kind.You have a beautiful voice Whenever I listen to your voice it comforts me, because your voice is my comfort zone. You are the most adorable human being on this earth . You are the person who can make me laugh in just a moment. Because you are not only World Wide Handsome,but also the funniest and cutest guy.Your smile is the reason why I smile,so that I want to see the sweetest smile in your face everytime. You are very precious to me. Thank you Jin oppa ,for giving us music filled with emotions.Thank you so much for the things you did for us and Always doing for us.Thank you for the hardworks you do...Thank you ,Thank you and thank you for everything!! you did for us. I will always support you in what you will do,no matter what, because you will always do the right. I know a little word ''Thank'' is not enough for you ,you deserve more than that. But I can only say that ,I can love you from the bottom of my heart and respect your work. You have done a lot for ARMY, This little writing of mine is never enough to express my gratitude to you. I don't know if you will see it or not but that's all I wanna say to you. Always be happy my dear Jin oppa. Saranghae. I PURPLE YOU

From- Orin ( Bangladesh )

