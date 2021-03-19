Dear Oppa: A Bangladeshi ARMY pours her heart out to cheer up BTS’ Jimin; says family means sharing sorrows

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Lithi from Bangladesh dedicates her sweet letter to BTS’ Jimin. Read her letter below.

BTS are a legendary, everyday-history-making band. They’re as famous as they are humble. So after the Grammys snub, BTS came on VLive on March 15 in a bid to comfort ARMYs around the world. Even though there were constant wishes and support from both sides to each other, fans noticed a quiet Jimin on the side. Some fans speculated that he was crying and some said he was sleepy. Whatever be the truth, Grammys did them bad and here’s one of the many ARMYs who wants to cheer him up.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Lithi from Bangladesh to BTS’ Jimin. Read her letter below:

DEAR JIMIN,

I know we didn’t win the Grammys. And we, actually the whole fandom are not upset of the fact that you guys didn’t win it, we guys are actually sad and hurt to see you guys upset. I know that you guys are gonna say that you are not upset or heartbroken, but we feel you. You guys wanted to win it badly. It was one of your biggest dreams and you guys also deserved it the most. But the ranking was fairly unfair. I don’t know what to say to comfort you but yeah we are always with you in both your success and failure. We are not that weak that we would leave you or not believe in your abilities. We know who you are and we completely trust you. we do not need a certain certificate or a tag to prove your capabilities. We are a family right. Then we should share our sorrows and pains with each other. We are never going to judge you. We know how much hard work you guys did to reach this level. And no one is more proud than us.

We are always with you and we are not sad at all. We are happy that you guys performed in the Grammys.

And yeah we all should rest now. The whole fandom was awake hoping to hear your name but we didn’t hear it. But that’s completely ok. Fate cannot always be on our side. Remember we do not regret at all by choosing you. We are not disappointed. And as Hobi said, choosing you guys was the best decision of our lives and indeed it is till now. Now come on smile a little and do not cry ok? We love you. Take care of yourselves and rest a little. I know my kings will come back in a grand way. And at the end everything will be alright.

And Jimin, especially take care of your health. You seemed sleepy and sad. Please don’t be sad ok? We all love you the most.

We have you only and you have us. A special message from an ordinary army of Bangladesh to you guys.

Yours, Lithi

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

