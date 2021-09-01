Dear Oppa: A Bangladeshi ARMY recounts the first time she discovered BTS and was forever smitten

Every ARMY has an interesting story of how they discovered BTS. Most global ARMYs always find them by accident and get hooked on to their music, looks, personalities, etc forever. The relationship that BTS shares with their fans is extremely beautiful as they support each other through wins, vlogs, little trinkets, mentions in award speeches etc which further solidifies their bond.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Protity Biswas from Bangladesh to BTS. Read her letter below.

HIIIII!! I am not gonna introduce myself formally but Hey there my name is Pro and I am from BANGLADESH. I hope You are doing well. So I have been in this amazing family or Fandom you can say for almost 3 years till now. I am so grateful to be here. Now let me not make this a typical letter you would guess. So I still remember that I used to hear BTS everywhere like every single time I used to hear this Name. Hehe. Yes I knew you guys a lot before also saw you guys but never got interested. But suddenly like suddenly I don't remember how but I suddenly saw a teaser of A BTS song which actually really impressed me. Yes, it's true. You guys' looks were never a reason for me to like you guys before. If it was the reason then I would have been an ARMY for much longer. But I am glad I wasn't actually. Because liking someone for looks doesn't last long truly and I realized this when I got to know you guys. My reason to become an ARMY may be silly but the reason was That I Felt that these guys were real not fake. Like they are being themselves even in front of the camera. I have a lot to share but still I am gonna end my letter here. And Lastly, IT'S MY promise that I will forever remember BTS. I purple you BTS. Love you so much..

From,

Protity Biswas

BANGLADESH

Also Read: Why did the BTS ARMY decide to boycott Billboard magazine and ask for an apology?

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.