Dear Oppa: A Bangladeshi fan is ‘completely obsessed’ with the ‘Vincenzo’ star Song Joong Ki

Song Joong Ki's Hallyu star position continues onwards and upwards with recent successful projects like Space Sweepers and Vincenzo being proof of the same. No matter who the character is, the 35-year-old actor masterfully treats fans with marvellous performances. For many, it's his tremendous Yoo Shi Jin act in Descendants of the Sun that made them loyal fans of the Baeksang Arts Award winning actor for life.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Turfa from Bangladesh to Song Joong Ki. Read her letter below.

Dear Joong ki,

I am your big fan. You can't even imagine how much I am obsessed with you.. I watched all. Dramas and movies of yours. I cry when I see you emotional, I laugh when I see you laugh, I feel warm whenever I see your smiling face. you are my Star.. I eagerly want to meet you... I wish One-day my dream will come true.

Saranghae my vincenzo

I love you

Turfa

Netrokona, Mymensingh, Bangladesh

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.