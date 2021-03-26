Dear Oppa: A Bangladeshi fan expresses how BTS’ leader RM helped her love herself

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Nuzaima from Bangladesh dedicates her sweet letter to BTS’ leader, RM. Read her letter below.

Being the biggest boyband in the world’s leader is not easy. But RM always finds a way to motivate them, to keep them together. He’s a lyrical genius who spins words around like a person making cotton candy - effortlessly, smoothly. No wonder Jungkook was charmed by the leader! He was the reason Jungkook chose to stay in Big Hit!

Dear RM Oppa,

This is Nuzaima, from Bangladesh. Hope you're doing well. I'm one of the biggest ARMYs you know. It would be a great great pleasure if you're reading my letter.

I'm not good at words, but I wanna say that, you're the best leader in this world. Nothing surprising I know, you always hear it. You've inspired me a lot. There was a time, I used to "hate" myself, there was a time I didn't know that you exist, there was a time I barely got inspired. But ever since I saw you, your inspirations, your motivational speech, your dialogue "love yourself", I couldn't help loving myself first, and BTS's inspiring songs, that made my heart flutter. Yeah, I'm telling the truth. I regret not knowing you since your debut, but glad I knew you since 2017.

I hope one day, I'll come to BTS's concert and join the "purple ocean". I can't tell who's my bias, as everyone in BTS is soul and heart touching. I love everything about you and BTS. Oppa, do share my love towards Jin, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook Oppa.

Oppa, along with BTS, please have a concert in our country. You don't know how many ARMYs are here who got so much inspired by you. You can't imagine how happy we would be.

And lastly, just gonna thank you for putting smile on my face, thank you for making me laugh all the day, thank you for making my day, thank you for making me love myself. A huge thank you for everything you gave me, without even knowing that I exist.

I'll love you and promise to be with you forevermore. Stay safe, take care. FIGHTING!!!!

보라해

Your Army,

Nuzaima

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

