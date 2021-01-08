Dear Oppa: A Bangladeshi fan reveals dreaming about holding True Beauty star Cha Eun Woo's hand

True Beauty has been on everyone's mind since the show began. Now, a fan from Bangladesh has reached out Cha Eun Woo, from the drama, to shower him with love.

Cha Eun Woo has been winning hearts with his portrayal in True Beauty. While fans are divided between his and Hwang In Yop's character, they do agree that the ASTRO member is delivering a memorable performance. As fans continue to shower him and the show with love, a fan from Bangladesh penned a letter addressed to the star and gushed about him. Juliana Tasnova Prima says it was love at first sight for her when she saw the singer-actor. She also revealed watched most of his dramas and confessed she has also dreamt of him.

Read her letter below:

Eun Woo Oppa,

I am Tasnova Prima from Bangladesh.

Everyone falls for your handsome face. Me too. When I saw you the first time, It was my love at first sight. I was thinking, how can someone be such handsome !! You are not human !!! Right?

I watched your drama "My ID is Gangnam Beauty". When you told "I don't like pretty girls" (it) melt my heart. I always love you and support you in your every drama.

True beauty webtoon was my most favourite webtoon. When I knew the author imagined you and portrayed Soo ho. I was very happy. When I read the webtoon, thinking about you made me happier. I was waiting to see my most favourite person as my most favourite character. True beauty is the first Korean ongoing drama that I am watching only because of you. When I see you as Soo ho, my heart keeps beating faster. Oh !! Finally, my dream became true.

Yes, At first, I crushed on you because of your handsome face and charm. But later I fell for your innocence and cuteness. I watched your funny and cute videos, listened to your songs, watched your dancing videos. I can't but fell in love every time when I watch you smile. You have the most innocent and prettiest smile. Bcz of dramas, many people see you as a rude boy. But if anyone sees your true self, she/he will understand how cute, funny and sweet boy you are !! Nobody can ignore it. You are my candy crush...I know you are talented in every sector. I am not like you. I am not pretty and talented. I wish I could be someone like you. For you, I watched Astro's mv. Now, I am a fan of Astro and became Aroha. My favourite song is Crazy sexy cool. And in this video, your flying kiss was so attractive that I watch it every day.

I don't know if someday I can meet with you or not. But if I can get the opportunity, please tell the line for me "You are pretty without makeup." I want to hear it from you every day. Your beauty-related dramas always give confidence and hope to the ordinary girls like me. I appreciate your drama choosing. Although we know that we can't get someone like you but still now these types of dramas can help us to regain our lost confidences.

Oppa, In your every drama, you are impressed by the dance moves of female leads. I am not pretty, not talented. But the only thing I can do well is dance. If I dance for you, will you be impressed ?? Say yes, even if it's a lie. Cause this lie will make me happy.

One day, I dreamt I was holding your hand. Haha. I know it's funny. But I want to see this funny dream every day. You are my sunshine, my moonlight. I want you always as a cheerful and happy person. Cause your prettiest smile makes me happy too...Strange Oppa...

Juliana Tasnova Prima

Love from Bangladesh

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

