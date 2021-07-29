Dear Oppa: A Bhutanese ARMY ‘smiles like an idiot all day’ because of BTS and their antics

Beyond being amazing musicians and performers, BTS is also known to be one of the goofiest idols and their goofiness is what all ARMYs love about them. Jin’s dad jokes, Jimin and Suga’s arguments, RM’s habit of being constantly clumsy, V’s constant need to prank, J-Hope’s cute ad libs and Jungkook’s habit of copying everything around him. Through vlogs, variety shows, videos, etc, we understand their off stage personalities and the interactions they have, which just makes every ARMY’s day.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ugyen Lhaden from Bhutan to BTS. Read her letter below.

I am Ugyen Lhaden from Bhutan(Paro). I'm 13 years old.

I want to thank all of you for being my hope till now.I am always ready to help you all if you need help.

My friends say that you are my Idol because you all handsome, are famous and blah blah blah...but the real reason for you being my idol is, you all told me how to love myself,care myself and you all are the reason I smile like an idiot all day.Just the thought of jin oppa's laugh made me laugh, namjoon oppa's breaking things habit is one of my habit too, yoongi oppa is the reason I love cats, J-Hope oppa is the reason I am caring about people ,Jimin oppa is the reason I love hugs,taehyung oppa is the reason why I wanna be cute, Jungkook oppa is the reason why I want to be good at everything.

Speak good English like Namjoon oppa

Have lots of confidence like Jin oppa

Be savage like yoongi oppa

Be everyone's hope like J-hope oppa

Hug everybody like Jimin oppa

Be funny but cute like Taehyung oppa

Be good at everything like Jungkook oppa

I Purple you BTS

Hope this will reach to you all oppa

I love you and I will support you all forever

Also Read: Indian ARMYs rejoice as BTS send congratulatory message to Hyundai India

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.