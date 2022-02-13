Dear Oppa: Bhutanese fan thanks ENHYPEN alum Niki for inspiring him & being his guiding force

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented ENHYPEN alum Niki. Fan of the band alum Kezang Thinley Wangmo from Bhutan has reached out to the band via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

To ENHYPEN Niki,

I am really proud to be your fan. As a fan, I really appreciate and respect your dreams.

You inspire me a lot. You make me smile even in my hard times. Your playful personality gives me the energy to boost my mood every day. Your dancing skill makes me amazed and nobody can deny you are little Michael Jackson. I didn't know that I will feel that emotion but when I see you cry it makes me cry and when you smile it makes me smile. You must be going through lots of hardship and missing your family but remember as a fan I will always love and support whatever you do. So don't let anyone look down on you for becoming a young artist. You are will be always my inspiration and for many other youth.

From your fan

Kezang

Bhutan

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.