Dear Oppa: Brazilian fan praises Ji Chang Wook for his stellar performance in Warrior Baek Dong Soo
Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook. A fan from Brazil named Renata Cunha da Cruz has reached out to the alum via our Dear Oppa segment.
Read her letter below:
Hi, my name is Renata Cunha da Cruz, I'm from Brazil, I want to start my letter by thanking this dear Oppa, Wook, sorry but I already feel intimate, I would love to thank you for making me believe that we can love and be loved, later I met you and your movies and series, never but my life was the same, you made me believe in love again, I love everything you do, I'm crazy about your work, you know the series that won me over was Warrior Baek Dong-soo, yeah, I thought your acting was awesome, you know I like the series but I'm passionate behind the scenes, I love seeing how it's filmed, I watch every detail, and how you do to be perfect, I'm very grateful for the good performance, I dream that one day I can come and meet you in person, and on that day I would just like to make a request, that you could sing for me, I am passionate in your voice and I have passion for the songs from the series of Warrior Baek Don Soo, I listen for hours, for you to have an idea I listen so much on you tube, he created a play list psrs me, but my dream is to sit in the front row and watch a concert your musical would be it would be wonderful to see you sing , one day I hope I can make this dream come true
Thanks for everything Ji Chang Wook, for conveying your simplicity and love to us.
A kiss and a big hug from your eternal fan.
