Dear Oppa: A Brazilian Minoz wonderfully describes the great qualities of the Hallyu Star Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho is one of the most popular Asian actors working today. Born on June 22, 1987, he is known as an extremely versatile actor. Lee Min Ho began acting in small roles in high school but shot to fame after his iconic role as rich bad boy Goo Joon Pyo in the hit Korean drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’ (2009), which garnered him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. The breakthrough role led to other leading-man roles in the popular dramas ‘Personal Taste’ (2010), ‘City Hunter’ (2011), ‘The Great Doctor (aka Faith)’ (2012), ‘Heirs’ (2013) and ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ (2016-2017), bringing many more acting awards and accolades.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Juniha Marcondes from Brazil to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

good morning dear Lee min ho

You and a spectacular person, draw attention, beautiful, friendly. Your works are excellent, I love watching you! I fall in love with every job you do, because in addition to being a good actor, you experience it as if it were real life, you enchant! I love all actors, but I love you more because you just rock! I'll be waiting for more work from you, to fall in love more ok? It's a shame to discover you only 4 years ago, if it was much earlier I would find a way to see you! Hahaha

But we are in difficult times right? But I wish you even more success and that perfect performance every time! I love you so much since I saw you! I don't go a day without watching dramas! My passion is only increasing, I love the respect, the affection you have for the actresses, of course in real life I also imagine it to be like that, I wish I was one of those actresses to be your princess for a moment!

God bless you!

kiss

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.