Dear Oppa: A Brazlian ARMY expresses how she dons her Jimin jacket with pride; wishes to gift him her drawings

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Julia Freitas Salgado from Brazil dedicates her sweet letter to BTS’ Jimin. Read her letter below.

Mochi, Chim Chim, Jiminie or Diminie - whatever anyone might call BTS’ gorgeous singer Park Jimin, one thing is for sure - he has the power to make anyone go weak in their knees. When he cries, the world cries with him! Whether it be his singles or his lines in the group’s songs, his soft voice can be recognized from far away!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Julia Freitas Salgado from Brazil to the BTS’ Jimin. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa,

I'm Julia Freitas Salgado, I'm 17 years old and I'm from Brazil.

I will finally be able to tell you how much you, the hyungs and the maknae have helped me all this time, even from a distance, even without seeing them in person.

I wake up every day with a picture of you on my Lock Screen, I LOVE hearing your voice Jimin oppa, when I go to bed, when I wake up the next morning, while I'm going to school, on my way home. I do everything listening to his solos and songs with hyungs and maknae.

I am proud to go out in the streets with my coat with your name on it, with my Bangtan necklaces. I have three cartography notebooks full of your and Bangtan's drawings. I want to one day give you some of the drawings in which I made you. I don't know what you will do with them, but I did it with a lot of love.

When you came into my life it was the best gift that life ever gave me, it's like I say: "You don't look for your inspiration, it comes to you at the right time" and Jimin, YOU are my biggest inspiration, when not I manage to do some choreography steps, I stop for a while, breathe and think in the following way: "If Jiminnie can do it, I can do it too", soon I get back to practice and at the end of my training I have every step recorded in my memory.

I hope one day I will go to a fansign or a show and scream out loud for you to hear, even with many B-ARMY present at the moment, I will scream "Jimin Oppa, I love you and you are my inspiration, no never give up!! ".

Jiminnie, you and the Bangtan boys, manage to calm me down and rejoice in my saddest days, when I think about giving up, I stop and think about you seven, you are my hope, YOU Jimin oppa is my hope, continue always fighting and being like you say "Cute and Sexy and Lovely".

With much love and affection

From your ARMY, Julia Freitas

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

