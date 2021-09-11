Dear Oppa: A BTS ARMY from Bangladesh says Bangtan leader RM and Mono offered her 'comfort' and 'confidence'

In a couple of hours, beloved BTS leader RM will be turning 27 and BTS ARMY has already kickstarted the celebrations. For many, Kim Namjoon is nothing short of an inspiration and adore him just as much as, if not more than, his bandmates - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Furthermore, Joonie's music is like a comfort, healing blanket for the fandom, with his second mixtape, the forever cherished Mono, being the best example.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sumaiya from Bangladesh to BTS leader RM. Read her letter below:

Dear Namjoon Oppa,

First Of all, Bunch Of Love For You. That's What You deserve. Coming across BTS was my mere curiousness... Before Discovering BTS, I've listened to a lot of genres but still, I felt like Something is empty out there. Then eventually, I discovered BTS and started listening to your discography... Through My 18 years of lifespan, I've always felt I'm either a burden or disappointment... No Matter how much I try to be myself, there's always someone who reminded me, 'You are dependent on others' earning...' (15-18); such a sophisticated time for a teenager. The same goes for me too... Nobody never likes to be compared, to be pressured or being trapped into someone else's wish or order... At some point, I felt like I'm not myself anymore. I needed someone who will listen to me, I needed someone who would speak my words out cuz I'm trapped & silent... Gladly at my 15, I discovered BTS, & this is how a fairytale started... Nobody never gave me any idea about loving myself, nobody never told me to be myself, nobody never made me realize, I deserve better... It's your music which urged me to think I definitely deserved better... "Mono" is another name of comfort and companion. "Mono" and you Kim Namjoon, always offered me that comfort, that confidence that I deserved to get from my loved one... Your existence itself is a boon. Leadership, brotherhood, friendship; The True meaning of all of these words I learned from you & BTS. Oppa, Just The Way you cherish Your Bonsai plants & Moni, I hope you'll cherish yourself too... Just The Way You; along with the whole BTS gave ARMYS a whole new colorful paradise, even if we try to repay the debt, we won't be able to do so... You deserve the whole world, my boy... BTS was The best thing that ever happened in my life & yes, wanna say Many things but I'll end this just by saying an I Love You & no matter what happens, at the end of the day, we have each other. Thank You so much for existing... Stay healthy stay safe... Purple y'all, mwah.

Sumaiya,

Bangladesh

