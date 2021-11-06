Dear Oppa: A BTS ARMY from Bangladesh thanks 'best leader' RM aka Kim Namjoon for teaching her to love herself

"Love Yourself," isn't just a slogan but a way of life for both BTS and their beloved fandom, ARMY. BTS' trusted leader RM's inspiring words of wisdom always manages to comfort and even motivate the band's legions and legions of fans, with his recent healing letter being all the proof. From Kim Namjoon, we've learned the art of Namjooning, which in simple terms is taking out time for yourself and becoming one with nature and art, no matter how tedious your life may be.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Jannatul Israt from Bangladesh to RM. Read her letter (Note: This letter was sent on August 18, 2021) below:

Dear Namjoonaaaah,

Hope you are doing well and safe. At first, I want to say I love you, I'll keep loving you. There's a lot of things I want to say, but saying a little.

BTS gave me all the things that I ever wanted. My happiness, my sadness, my life, my dream, my love is you. I'm not an old ARMY and neither new. But now, ARMY has become my identity. You guys gave me all the things. You taught me so many things, that I wonder what was I before. From you, I learnt how to speak myself, how to stand for myself. You're the best leader, I must say. Before becoming an ARMY, there was no meaning in my life. I used to think that I'll go with the flaw, where my life takes me. But now, I'll take my life to the destiny I want to. Also before, I didn't want to study at all. But now, I know I have to study to achieve my dream otherwise you'll shave my eyebrows.

One more thing I want to say, you taught me who really I am. I didn't know the term "love yourself", I didn't know that word was made. But now, this is my life, now I love myself. You all made me creative in my own words. Because you were there, I was able to make creative ideas like writing songs. Yes, I wrote many songs for you and one day, I surely will record this. I hope we can meet in person. And I surely will.

I also know your birthday is coming and I wrote songs for all of you guys and hope you will see them and like them. There are more things I want to say, but I finish my words here. Stay safe and take care.

Jannatul Israt

From Bangladesh

