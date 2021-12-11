Dear Oppa: A BTS ARMY from India thanks Jin for making her 'feel beautiful, worthy, useful and happy'

While he considers himself as 'World Wide Handsome,' for BTS ARMY, Jin will also always be a 'World Wide Gem' of a human being. It's not just his otherworldly vocals that transcend any and every boundary, but it's Kim Seokjin's overall confident yet equally vulnerable personality that makes him such a fan-favourite. The fact that ARMY can genuinely relate to Jin is what makes BTS' eldest hyung a K-pop idol like no other!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Khushi Tripathi from India to Jin. Read her letter below:

Dear Seokjin Oppa,

I hope you are doing well.

It is so hard to bind up the emotions in a few words, but I will try to do, keeping it as short as possible. From being World Wide Handsome to being World Wide Gem, you teach us a lot! You know Oppa, I used to be that introvert child with suppressed feelings and kind of arrogant person at times, when things didn't get along as I wanted to, until the day I got to know about BTS.

The moment, The day I came across BTS would be so precious and significant in my life, I never thought. The reformation in my behaviour and personality is all because of you all.

From where should I start, I have learned so much from you, Oppa. From being humble, generous, calm, creative, hardworking, being passionate and dedicated, all I have learned from you. Most importantly, loving myself. I am so grateful to you.

Every time I introspect, I want to thank you. Thank you for making me feel beautiful which I completely didn't believe I was until I learned from you. Connecting the dots to your masterpiece, Epiphany, You literally made me feel worthy, useful and happy. From you, I have learnt to be helpful, be generous to everyone and being kind to myself as well. The way you always smile and shine so charismatically, sometimes, even while hiding your pain increases your respect in my heart exponentially. Your smile and laugh is enough to make my day, or better say, my life. Being the hyung of all members, the way you treat everyone so lovingly like your own siblings is so precious. I connect myself to this as I am the eldest sibling in my home.

I always want to be like you, Dear Oppa. I have learnt and I am learning so much from you every day. I aim to become a precious soul like you. Thank you, Oppa, for giving us so much. You have really become the 'OxyJIN' of my life! BTS is the reason I believe in myself, I love myself.

I pray to God for your good health and happiness. !! SARANGHAE BTS !! I PURPLE YOU ALL !!

With lots of love,

Your fangirl,

Khushi Tripathi

India

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian fan REVEALS how BTS' Jin transformed her into an optimistic, jolly & philosophical girl

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Join the biggest community of K-pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.