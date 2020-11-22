Dear Oppa: A BTS ARMY member from UAE thanks septet for reminding her 'Life Goes On'; Sends Suga love

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, a BTS fan from UAE expresses her gratitude towards BTS' new track Life Goes On and wishes well for Suga.

This weekend has been emotional for us! Not only did we find ourselves tearing up as we streamed BTS' new album BE but we received such heartwarming letters from the ARMY regarding the septet's song Life Goes On. As the members hoped, the song has not only comforted fans during these trying times but it has also served as a beautiful reassurance. Several letters sent to us, as part of our Dear Oppa edition, revealed that the songs in the album have given them the strength to rise up during this difficult period.

One such letter was sent by Amna Waheed Abbas, a teenager from the United Arab Emirates. She gushes about the music video of Life Goes On, directed by Jeon Jung Kook before she said that Life Goes On gives her strength, and their music heals her whenever she's sad and depressed. She also wishes well for Suga, who recently underwent a surgery.

Read her full letter below:

Annyeonghaseyo

I'm Amna Waheed Abbas, a 13 years old girl from UAE who loves you. I know this message will not get to you but still, I'm trying my best to send you love. It was the most beautiful song I ever heard. I was just crying while watching the MV. I couldn't understand the Korean lyrics but I felt the music, it was just sad and full of emotions. I loved all the parts, couldn't choose a favourite. You all looked handsome and there was hope on your faces. The MV shots were just amazing because of our JK/Kookie, the director. I know you all have put your blood, sweat, and tears in this album. You all are different from others, you spread hope in this current situation with music. Your voices have put special magic and feeling in this song, your voices are like angles. This song gives strength to people like me who are sad and have lost hope due to the current situation. You are right, yeah life goes on. You gave me the strength to face my problem and live happily. Your music is healing to me whenever I'm sad or depressed. Honestly, I'll support you till my last breath and I know I'll never meet you but still, I'll try hard enough to get to you. BTS you are changing lives. Love yourself! I purple you BTS. Never be sad, you don't know that I exist but I'm with you always. Hope it goes No. 1 on charts, breaks records, and win awards. BE Album is full of emotions. Suga hope you get well soon.

Best Wishes,

Saranghae

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India reveals BTS' song Life Goes On was one of the best things that 2020 gave her

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×