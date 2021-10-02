Dear Oppa: A BTS ARMY says Jungkook's kindness will cure the world one day: It's already helped so many hearts

At the young age of 24, BTS member Jungkook has time and again proved his multifaceted versatility. There really isn't anything that Bangtan's Golden Maknae can't excel at, particularly, his impeccable vocal skills and insane dance moves. While the world is currently thirsting after Jungkook's lip piercing, BTS ARMY fondly adores the Euphoria singer, who has influenced millions and helped them heal with his comforting personality.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nawal Naib from Pakistan to BTS member Jungkook. Read her letter below:

Dear Jeon Jungkook,

I have the luxury of having my birthday a few days before yours. Somehow, it makes me feel closer to you. Time passes by fast and you've grown up with it. You've grown up to be a strong, determined, and beautiful human being. I wish I could say that there are more people like you in the world but the reality is that there aren't. There are so many bad and horrible people in the real world but when I look at you, I see more of an angel than a human. When I look at you I can feel safe and secure. I can smile and be happy again. You and the rest of BTS have helped me grow so much. Have helped me heal more than I could have possibly imagined. But, you Jungkook. You have been one of the most influential. I don't think I could ever thank you enough for everything you've done for me, even though you do not know me.

You have one of the greatest personalities I have ever seen in someone:

You have a huge heart. Your heart is so loving and caring towards everyone and everything. Your love for your hyungs and us ARMY is so great and immense. Anyone can see that you have a big heart. You're always there for your hyungs, making them laugh and smile. Always there to support and listen. To joke around and work hard with. You love ARMY so much and it shows by how you take care of us. Your kindness will cure this world one day, I swear. It's already helped so many hearts.

You are literally a living meme. You have the ability to make anyone and everyone laugh. You don't have to try to be funny because it just comes out naturally. When you tease or make fun of your hyungs, everyone instantly starts laughing. You can make anyone cheer up. Whenever I feel down, all I have to do is watch a video of you and I instantly feel better, laughing so hard that it hurts.

You are introverted. You tend to be more of a shy and reserved person (unless you're with Taehyung, let's be real), not talking much in shows and liking your personal space. I find that admirable. That you are able to embrace that part of you that likes being alone. Many people take this as a bad thing, thinking that you're antisocial but in fact, it's not. I can say this because I am exactly like you in this field. Liking time alone actually helps you think and find yourself. And I can see that clearly in you. Because when you do talk, it's beautiful. Your words are wise and mature. To me, you share this in common with Yoongi and Namjoon.

You are the Golden Maknae. Everything you do, you are amazing at. You are so incredibly talented Jungkook. Your singing is the most beautifulest thing I have ever heard in my entire life. Your rapping even! I miss your rapping so much. And your dancing. Your dancing is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen. It's so fluid and smooth and when you dance it seems like it's easy but that's because you make it look flawless and easy. You're amazing at sports and drawing and literally anything.

Everything about you is perfectly imperfect to me. You are perfect in my eyes. Even though I know one can never be perfect, to me you are my savior. My hero. You are perfect to me. I've gone through so much pain and suffering in my life that I thought I wasn't going to make it. But then when I found you guys, you all helped me overcome my depression. My anger. My stress. My anxiety. My self-hate. YOU helped me find myself. Helped me open my eyes again. Helped me see again. You took out your hand without even knowing my name and pulled me out of the dark black hole that is me. YOU did that. No one was able to help me like you. That's why in my eyes you are an embodiment of an angel. Of a hero. Of a savior.

Jeon Jungkook, you are my savior in this world and I could not thank you enough for every little thing you've done for me. Every song you've made and sung for me. Every teaching you've taught me. Every laugh and smile you made me have. Every tear you made me cry because of how thankful I was that someone had pulled me out of my s**t.

Your smile gives me grace. Your tears give me sadness. Your laughs give me hope. Your life gives me life.

I truly admire you. I truly love you. I truly and completely thank you.

To my savior and hero,

To my bunny,

Jeon Jungkook.

