Dear Oppa: A BTS ARMY thanks BTS for 'filling entertainment in my life' and 'always keeping my morale high'

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sakshi from India to BTS. Read her letter below:

To,

The Dear Members of BTS

Well, I am writing this letter on 24th of September 2021, I don't know how much time will it take to reach you. To be honest, I don't have any bias because Oppa V once said, love all of us equally and that touched me.

I was not fond of movies, dramas, and songs in other languages. And I truly believe in patriotism, so, I never thought except my nation and the things related to my nation only. But when I was watching the speeches of the ministers at UNICEF, that day I came to know about BTS, that's different than I was knowing you already still never researched on you (for that I am sorry). I am not a very hardcore fan of you, but I need to thank you all for filling entertainment in my life, for making me realize that how we can just enjoy and have fun in our lives.

It doesn't matter where you are, what the situation is, but never give up. We have to face failures and that makes us the strongest person. Thank You for always keeping my morale high, I know I am not an old fan or ARMY of you all but I took only two days to learn everything from you. And guess what, I watch your videos, I watch your off-stage enjoyments, and that all soothes me and my hectic schedule. Now I am used to keeping a little bit of time for myself, for living my life by having fun.

I think INDIA would love to be at your concert. Because I know how much INDIAN ARMY loves you all. You pushed me to think beyond the things that I was used to thinking. This is strange, I am still writing this letter after knowing that there is only a 0.01% chance of reaching this letter to you. But yeah, as J-HOPE said, I am your hope, you are my hope I am J-HOPE. So, I have hope.

I wish I could meet you all in person. But I am happy in my life (as I have very strict parents, jk), but you can enjoy your life on your own. You just need to keep time for yourself. I am improving myself.

Again, Thankyouuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu!!!!!!

FROM,

SAKSHI (It's a very common name in INDIA, so my codename is "Albatross", hahahaa)

Not a hardcore ARMY but, a well-wisher. (LOVE FROM INDIA)

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

