Dear Oppa: BTS became the gateway to K Pop for a young Indian ARMY

BTS and their music has made a huge impact in the industry and in the world over the years. From being a group that came from a small company to being the face of a 25-30 year old industry, they have seen it all but even today, they remain humble which is a trait loved by ARMYs. Like the ARMY today, many find comfort in their music, words and actions.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Navneet from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Namaste BTS Members,

I am Navneet from India.First , I really thankful that I got this beautiful opportunity for writing this note for you.I hope that you all are fine and living happy life...so today i wanna tell you that how i became army so this note will going to be long i think , i started using insta after my 12 result.Many times your videos came but i didn't noticed that much..but one day your dance video with butter song came and i watched full video i saw your dance moves , your energy , your expressions...and I thought that something is unique in this because everything was so perfect i was just amazed then i searched your other songs,i listened them and my heart was just automatically attracted towards you.I searched many information about you like i wanna know more about you that where are you from and all.So i started listening your songs , watching your dance videos and more.From this i came to know about K-pop.I don't know I never felt this before , you are something different but you are amazing with everything.My life become so grateful and enjoyful after that , literally your presence in my heart gives happiness to my soul...and now my heart is controlled by 7 beautiful Souls.You guys have another place in my heart and there is no substitute of it i can't replace you because you are the Biggest Reason of my Smile.I think i feel more comfortable when i see you all like dancing and feel myself to dance,it brings shine to my life.I saw your past 8 years life when you started this and i just amazed that you have done alot of struggle to reaching this place and now your songs are listening all over the world , this thing feel me so special about you.You guys are really hard working as we can see from your past years.From this i have learnt one thing that without doing hard work nothing will come to your hand , opportunities will not come to your way you have to grab the opportunities by yourself.I wanna become a good personality like you.You are great souls in this world and i wanna meet these great souls once in my life i hope that soon my this wish will come true...so here i am going to end up this letter.I pray for your healthy and happy life.Love you guys alot.Stay safe and stay positive.

Lots of Love

Navneet kaur,

Punjab,India.

