Dear Oppa: BTS is like a big family to this Indian ARMY and she’s extremely grateful for it

BTS has one of the most unique success story in the industry. They started off as underdogs from a small sized company and had a very hiphop and aggressive concept for a K-pop boy group. They started receiving recognition from the global market through their hit tracks such as ‘Run’, ‘I Need U’, ‘Dope’, ‘Butterfly’ etc. They developed a loyal fan base, ARMY, that were aware of their struggles and did everything in their power to bring success to BTS. But this isn’t a one way street as BTS showers their love and support to ARMYs through free songs, Vlives, drawings, words etc. The relationship BTS and ARMYs share is unique and loving.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sneha from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

I am from India .My name is Sneha and I am 16 years old.

I want to thank all the members of BTS...

Rm you helped me be myself you helped my inner self to be me. Your existence was a living life to me.

Jin, your confidence makes me feel that I can also be confident my self esteem is really raised because of you .

Jhope your power, your positive energy makes my day energetic, your energy is something which makes me energized.

Suga your savagness your persona your behavior is rare it's really like to say love yourself I love your persona.

Jiminahhh your dance, your flirty nature, your smile, your pinky finger, all those LACHIMOLA they are making me laugh you are a strength to me.

Taehyung, personally, your voice is so deep, so soothing. When I am sad I listen to sweet night I listen to blue and grey. My happiness all comes just by listening to your voice .

Jungkook the confidence and the power your words and your actions give me is something out of the world I can't get over.

Those 7 people's existence is something like a family to me.

My love is genuinely out of the world. I can't say in words but show you

I purple you all

Sneha

ARMY

